Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 100 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1,380.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in ANSYS by 689.5% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 45,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 39,667 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ANSYS news, Director Nicole Anasenes sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.49, for a total value of $297,664.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush boosted their target price on ANSYS from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ANSYS from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.10.

ANSS opened at $301.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $286.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.57 and a beta of 1.22. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.81 and a 12-month high of $307.60.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ANSYS had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 27.34%. The company had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

