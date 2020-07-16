Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Healthequity were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Healthequity in the first quarter worth $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Healthequity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthequity by 57.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Healthequity by 27.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 50.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HQY opened at $58.82 on Thursday. Healthequity Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1,960.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.24.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Healthequity had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $190.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Healthequity Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $6,259,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,393,701.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on HQY. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Healthequity from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthequity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Healthequity from $88.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Healthequity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

Healthequity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

