Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALXN shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.35.

Shares of ALXN stock opened at $111.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.46. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.67 and a 12 month high of $125.52.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 44.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

