Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 1,600 Shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Skechers USA were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Skechers USA by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers USA during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Skechers USA during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Skechers USA in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Skechers USA in the first quarter valued at $241,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 11,922 shares of Skechers USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total value of $379,000.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,576.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $982,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 401,654 shares in the company, valued at $10,519,318.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,052 shares of company stock worth $3,086,092 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SKX shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Skechers USA from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.04.

Shares of Skechers USA stock opened at $27.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.94. Skechers USA Inc has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $44.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 5.53%. Skechers USA’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skechers USA Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

