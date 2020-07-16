Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Iqvia by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,741 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Iqvia in the fourth quarter worth $294,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Iqvia by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Iqvia by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Iqvia by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,653,000 after acquiring an additional 18,881 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iqvia alerts:

IQV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $192.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Iqvia from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Iqvia from $195.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Iqvia from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Iqvia from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iqvia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.56.

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 19,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,916,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 671,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,721,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IQV opened at $152.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.37. The company has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of 138.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.32. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $81.79 and a 1-year high of $169.14.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Iqvia’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iqvia Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.