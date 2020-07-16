Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 200 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,985,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,351,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in FTI Consulting by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

In other news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FCN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 8th. Sidoti raised FTI Consulting from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair upgraded FTI Consulting from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.33.

Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $110.12 on Thursday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.41 and a 52-week high of $144.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.71.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $604.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.42 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 14.89%. FTI Consulting’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.