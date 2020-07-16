Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Legg Mason were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LM. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason in the first quarter worth about $95,248,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in Legg Mason during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,470,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Legg Mason in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,040,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Legg Mason by 21,888.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,363,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Legg Mason by 4,148.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,104,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,973 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Sullivan sold 223,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $11,171,730.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 812,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,644,839.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 777,593 shares of Legg Mason stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $38,763,011.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,973,296 shares of company stock worth $98,505,215. 8.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LM stock opened at $49.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.38. Legg Mason Inc has a 12-month low of $33.99 and a 12-month high of $50.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.14. Legg Mason had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Legg Mason Inc will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Legg Mason from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.90.

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

