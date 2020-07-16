Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in II-VI were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIVI. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of II-VI during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in II-VI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of II-VI during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of II-VI in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of II-VI by 100.0% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other II-VI news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $725,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 21,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $987,328.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 209,929 shares in the company, valued at $9,694,521.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,949 shares of company stock worth $4,223,658 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on II-VI from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of II-VI from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of II-VI from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of II-VI in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.03.

Shares of II-VI stock opened at $44.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.10 and a 200 day moving average of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.92 and a beta of 1.29. II-VI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.90.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $627.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.66 million. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that II-VI, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

II-VI Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

