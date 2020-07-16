Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in MAXIMUS were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 31,295 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MAXIMUS by 7,431.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,553,000 after acquiring an additional 146,706 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MAXIMUS by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,752 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in MAXIMUS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in MAXIMUS by 2,189.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,754,000 after purchasing an additional 151,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMS opened at $70.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.93. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.42 and a twelve month high of $82.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.10.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $818.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.28 million. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio is 30.11%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 10,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $762,343.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 31,398 shares of MAXIMUS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $2,132,238.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMS. Raymond James raised shares of MAXIMUS from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. KeyCorp raised MAXIMUS from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

