Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 300 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,911,510,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth $349,367,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $298,802,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,700,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,418,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,606,672,000 after purchasing an additional 658,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $72.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.03 and a 12 month high of $95.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.56 and its 200-day moving average is $81.91.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ED has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $91.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.42.

In other Consolidated Edison news, CFO Robert N. Hoglund purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.65 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,633.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,622 shares of company stock valued at $190,467. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

