Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,500 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,500 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in HP were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter worth about $730,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 10.3% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 122,551 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 11,409 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of HP by 13.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,975 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of HP by 5,510.7% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 124,276 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 122,061 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in HP by 134.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 39,747 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 22,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores purchased 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $222,345.00. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett acquired 17,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $279,990.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 80,500 shares of company stock worth $1,249,835 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HPQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of HP to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of HP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of HPQ opened at $17.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.98. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $23.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.11.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. HP had a negative return on equity of 295.77% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. HP’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

