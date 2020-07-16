Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Position Lifted by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 4,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 15,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 13.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 11,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

NYSE MPC opened at $37.57 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $69.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $24.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

