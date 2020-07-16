Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.06 Million Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZBH. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.12.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $131.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.31. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $74.37 and a fifty-two week high of $161.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.84%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, CEO Bryan C. Hanson purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.00 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 54,568 shares in the company, valued at $6,166,184. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sang Yi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total transaction of $376,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,202.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

