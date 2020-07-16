Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 200 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LFUS. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter valued at $706,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,843,000 after buying an additional 6,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Littelfuse by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,926,000 after buying an additional 21,610 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 8.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 113,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,084,000 after buying an additional 8,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 34.9% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $117,305.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,645. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $168.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.81 and its 200 day moving average is $161.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.25. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.63 and a 52-week high of $196.00.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.35. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $346.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.45 million. Equities analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Littelfuse from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.83.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

