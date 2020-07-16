Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in McKesson by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 41,302.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 93,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,600,000 after acquiring an additional 92,931 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,797,000 after acquiring an additional 487,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCK opened at $153.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.46. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $112.60 and a 52 week high of $172.18. The company has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.99.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $58.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.60 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 41.07%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 10.97%.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total transaction of $154,686.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048 shares in the company, valued at $156,780.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $878,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,394,429 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded McKesson from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine downgraded McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $173.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on McKesson in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.67.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

