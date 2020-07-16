Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Landstar System by 5.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,500,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,702,000 after buying an additional 140,343 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,376,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,772,000 after acquiring an additional 48,058 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,118,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,254,000 after acquiring an additional 113,048 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,027,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Landstar System by 2.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 758,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,711,000 after purchasing an additional 19,156 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LSTR shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Landstar System from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Landstar System from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.64.

In related news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 6,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $751,742.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,234.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total value of $576,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,916 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,399.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $114.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.53. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.00. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.30 and a 12-month high of $119.93.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $927.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

