Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter worth $26,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total transaction of $95,326.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,756.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total value of $795,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TTEK opened at $78.33 on Thursday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.61 and a fifty-two week high of $99.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $584.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.79 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTEK. Boenning Scattergood cut Tetra Tech from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.