Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Woodward Inc.Common Stock alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wood & Company downgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CSFB cut their target price on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

In other news, Director Paul Donovan sold 7,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $562,854.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WWD stock opened at $76.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.13 and a 200 day moving average of $85.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 52 week low of $46.51 and a 52 week high of $129.06.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.53. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $720.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.