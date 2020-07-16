Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLAB. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 941,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,250,000 after purchasing an additional 141,363 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 879,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,060,000 after purchasing an additional 95,417 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 37.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 799,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,282,000 after buying an additional 218,866 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 18.9% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 788,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,357,000 after buying an additional 125,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 602,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,821,000 after buying an additional 23,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Shares of SLAB opened at $102.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.39 and its 200-day moving average is $97.39. Silicon Laboratories has a 12 month low of $65.09 and a 12 month high of $122.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $214.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.71.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Nina Richardson sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $67,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $104,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,586. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,709. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.