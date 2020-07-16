Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 15.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,843,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 207.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $72.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.08. Mercury Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $52.24 and a 1-year high of $96.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 5.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.82, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.17 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Ruppert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $534,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,063 shares in the company, valued at $22,735,083.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $2,220,938 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mercury Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Mercury Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.63.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.