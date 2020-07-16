Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 22,210.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JBL opened at $31.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.30, a P/E/G ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.23. Jabil Inc has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $44.20.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 19th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Jabil from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jabil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.11.

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

