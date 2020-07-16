Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ARWR opened at $48.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 5.90. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $73.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 535.39 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.39.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $23.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.90 million. Research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

In other news, COO Bruce D. Given sold 23,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $940,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 862,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,511,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 100,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $3,881,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,605,260 shares in the company, valued at $101,110,140.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,815 shares of company stock worth $6,123,480 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.