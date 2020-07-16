Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Sarl grew its position in Schlumberger by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 114,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 25,193 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 43,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 7,905 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 20,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 322,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 176,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 120.8% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 14,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $284,434.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Alexander C. Juden sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $607,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 92,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,987.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,249. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.90 to $17.90 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.39.

NYSE SLB opened at $18.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.65. Schlumberger Limited. has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1.46, a P/E/G ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 55.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

