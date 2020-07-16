Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDA. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 100,510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in IDACORP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in IDACORP by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,491,986 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $130,981,000 after purchasing an additional 36,404 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in IDACORP by 11.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 254,835 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,373,000 after purchasing an additional 26,511 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in IDACORP by 37.9% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IDA. TheStreet cut IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group raised shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $117.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

In related news, Director Darrel T. Anderson sold 5,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $524,517.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,995 shares in the company, valued at $10,406,626.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IDA opened at $89.94 on Thursday. IDACORP Inc has a 1 year low of $69.05 and a 1 year high of $114.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.56.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.07). IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $291.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts predict that IDACORP Inc will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

