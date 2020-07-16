Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 300 Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCHP. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth $32,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCHP. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.87.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total transaction of $239,551.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total transaction of $344,029.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,993.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,336 shares of company stock worth $2,684,160. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHP opened at $107.57 on Thursday. Microchip Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $113.28. The firm has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.45, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

