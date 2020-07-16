Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.11 Million Stake in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 540.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cousins Properties news, EVP Richard G. Iv Hickson acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $63,525.00. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CUZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

NYSE CUZ opened at $29.41 on Thursday. Cousins Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $21.15 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.48. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 40.35%. The company had revenue of $189.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.82%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

