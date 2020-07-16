Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Life Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Life Storage by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new position in Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Life Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.60.

NYSE LSI opened at $96.04 on Thursday. Life Storage Inc has a 12 month low of $67.31 and a 12 month high of $119.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.62). Life Storage had a net margin of 44.55% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $146.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Life Storage Inc will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 14th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 76.16%.

In other news, Director David L. Rogers sold 14,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,269,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,441,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

