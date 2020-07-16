Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCF. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,396,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,689 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TCF Financial by 24.4% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,358,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,757,000 after buying an additional 854,948 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in TCF Financial by 69.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,743,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,637 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in TCF Financial by 10.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,644,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,926,000 after acquiring an additional 255,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in TCF Financial by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,593,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,758,000 after acquiring an additional 474,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TCF shares. Bank of America upgraded TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TCF Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TCF Financial from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

In other TCF Financial news, Director Ronald A. Klein sold 8,000 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $242,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TCF opened at $28.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. TCF Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $16.96 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.83.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $538.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.33 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCF Financial Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF).

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.