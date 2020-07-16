Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Position in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WING. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 792,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,322,000 after acquiring an additional 169,039 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Wingstop by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth $21,170,000.

Shares of WING stock opened at $130.55 on Thursday. Wingstop Inc has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $146.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 176.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.43.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $55.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Wingstop from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cowen upped their target price on Wingstop from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Wingstop from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.25.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.54, for a total transaction of $1,823,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicolas Boudet sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.98, for a total value of $58,283.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,522.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,459 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,284. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

