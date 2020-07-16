Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 300 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 839.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 939 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 39.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

HAE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barrington Research lowered shares of Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Haemonetics from $138.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.17.

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $87.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.14. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $63.41 and a 12-month high of $140.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 59.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 47,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $4,125,741.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $62,002.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,651 shares of company stock valued at $11,404,110. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

