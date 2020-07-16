Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Stake Lowered by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Exponent by 46.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 14,674 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,244,000 after buying an additional 8,426 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 19,454 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Exponent by 3.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 205,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,808,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Exponent by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Bradley A. James sold 4,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $295,237.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,787.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 5,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total transaction of $419,081.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,070 shares of company stock valued at $4,545,523. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXPO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Exponent from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exponent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

NASDAQ EXPO opened at $78.47 on Thursday. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.03 and a 1 year high of $83.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.04 and a beta of 0.26.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.21 million. Exponent had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 49.67%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

