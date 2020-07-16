National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,647,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,675,000 after buying an additional 1,258,373 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $47,819,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the first quarter valued at $13,666,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $11,820,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in National Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,762,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Get National Instruments alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of National Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

NASDAQ NATI opened at $37.77 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.07. National Instruments Corp has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $47.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.03.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.84. National Instruments had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $309.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. National Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Instruments Corp will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

National Instruments Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.