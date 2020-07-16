Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in BJs Wholesale Club were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 59.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 431.9% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000.

Get BJs Wholesale Club alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 29,053 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $1,161,248.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 238,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,516,857. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kristyn M. Sugrue sold 27,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $928,052.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,475,065.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 459,677 shares of company stock valued at $13,752,858 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BJ opened at $40.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.29. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $18.84 and a 52 week high of $40.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.35.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 360.57% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BJ. Citigroup raised their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura increased their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of BJs Wholesale Club to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.11.

About BJs Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for BJs Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJs Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.