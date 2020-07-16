Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.15 Million Stake in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Eastgroup Properties were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EGP. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Eastgroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 3,733.3% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eastgroup Properties stock opened at $119.18 on Thursday. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $83.40 and a 12-month high of $142.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.69). Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $88.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Eastgroup Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 60.24%.

EGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $133.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Eastgroup Properties from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastgroup Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.25.

In other Eastgroup Properties news, Director H C. Bailey, Jr. sold 500 shares of Eastgroup Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total value of $58,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,190.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Eastgroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

