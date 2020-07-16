Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,968,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Old Republic International by 277.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,722,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,542,000 after buying an additional 1,265,885 shares during the period. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,037,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,582,000 after buying an additional 1,205,448 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 37.1% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,302,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,115,000 after acquiring an additional 622,642 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 460.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 638,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,289,000 after acquiring an additional 524,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International stock opened at $16.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.24. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $24.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 138.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.00 million. Old Republic International had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 10.08%. Old Republic International’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Old Republic International from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $80,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,295,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,760,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro purchased 1,500 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.22 per share, with a total value of $27,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,305,080 shares in the company, valued at $23,778,557.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 15,400 shares of company stock worth $238,359. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

