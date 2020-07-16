Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. State Street Corp boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,772,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,325,000 after purchasing an additional 77,001 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,180,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,309,000 after acquiring an additional 770,312 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,982,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,177,000 after acquiring an additional 850,851 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,985,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,148,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,860,000 after purchasing an additional 773,501 shares in the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.54. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.94.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $261.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.91.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

