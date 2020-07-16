Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 200 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 10.2% during the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 988,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,446,000 after purchasing an additional 91,768 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Primerica by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 837,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,098,000 after buying an additional 54,764 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Primerica by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,802,000 after buying an additional 12,543 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Primerica by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 494,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,625,000 after buying an additional 44,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $114.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.85 and a 200 day moving average of $111.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.38. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.20 and a 52 week high of $138.05.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $524.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.77 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 17.27%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

PRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Primerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Primerica from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Primerica from $128.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Primerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.65, for a total value of $340,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 29,839 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,202.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total transaction of $227,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,766.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $870,590. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

