Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 500 Shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 648.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 111.0% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Oshkosh from $87.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Oshkosh from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Oshkosh from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.40.

NYSE OSK opened at $77.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.14. Oshkosh Corp has a twelve month low of $46.72 and a twelve month high of $95.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.54.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 6.02%. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oshkosh Corp will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

