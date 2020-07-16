Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,076,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,593,100,000 after purchasing an additional 356,268 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,112,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,800,000 after acquiring an additional 77,226 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,410,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,065,000 after acquiring an additional 265,764 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,797,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,526,000 after acquiring an additional 49,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,686,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,792,000 after purchasing an additional 124,135 shares during the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $104,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $88.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.17. WEC Energy Group Inc has a one year low of $68.01 and a one year high of $109.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on WEC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.22.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

