Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 99,900.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Campus Communities during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on ACC shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on American Campus Communities from $52.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

ACC stock opened at $33.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.13 and a fifty-two week high of $50.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.32 and a 200-day moving average of $37.67.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.12 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 4.32%. American Campus Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

