Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,066,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,426,000 after acquiring an additional 27,207 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 869,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,883,000 after acquiring an additional 77,840 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 70.9% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 118,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 49,125 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 490,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,314,000 after purchasing an additional 24,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FR stock opened at $38.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.86. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.43.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $110.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.62 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 59.20%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.47%.

A number of research analysts have commented on FR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

