Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 100 Shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Msci were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Msci during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,726,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Msci by 801.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 727,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,934,000 after purchasing an additional 647,143 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Msci by 1,158.5% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 550,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 506,381 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Msci by 256.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 673,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,273,000 after purchasing an additional 484,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Msci during the first quarter worth $127,387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $369.08 on Thursday. Msci Inc has a 52 week low of $206.82 and a 52 week high of $380.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $335.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.76. The firm has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.15 and a beta of 0.94.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $416.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.36 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 286.63% and a net margin of 33.28%. Msci’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Msci from $314.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.33.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.15, for a total transaction of $792,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 285,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,646,227.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,451,750 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

