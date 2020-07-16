Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $7,597,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 168,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,070,000 after buying an additional 35,281 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,295,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 14.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,820,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,198,000 after buying an additional 740,483 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $704,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

NYSE:ES opened at $86.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.75. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $60.69 and a 52 week high of $99.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 65.80%.

ES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.87.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.