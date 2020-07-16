Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 100 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 59.2% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,935,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,576,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950,445 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $322,798,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Public Storage by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,688,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,334,000 after acquiring an additional 807,801 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,356,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2,670.8% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 323,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,821,000 after acquiring an additional 311,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $201.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.43.

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.18, for a total transaction of $53,848.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 13.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $193.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.70. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $155.37 and a 52-week high of $266.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $716.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.00 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.93% and a return on equity of 30.33%. Public Storage’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ?Shurgard? brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.