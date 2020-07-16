Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,022,000 after purchasing an additional 33,517 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,197,000 after purchasing an additional 48,850 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 50.6% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Helen of Troy by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Helen of Troy news, Director Timothy F. Meeker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.84, for a total transaction of $411,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,922.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,848,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,667 shares of company stock worth $2,541,577 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $204.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.93. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1-year low of $104.01 and a 1-year high of $209.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.15.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $420.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.08 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HELE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub cut Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine raised Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, CL King upped their price objective on Helen of Troy from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.40.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

