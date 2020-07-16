SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,706,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,720,000 after acquiring an additional 433,776 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SYNNEX by 192.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,364,000 after purchasing an additional 804,956 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,006,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 563,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,570,000 after buying an additional 106,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,617,000 after buying an additional 29,695 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SNX opened at $120.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.52. SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.06 and a fifty-two week high of $153.07.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $2.60. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

SNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Cross Research downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet cut SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.86.

In other SYNNEX news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.47 per share, with a total value of $714,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,299,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,789,570.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $33,852.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,869.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,502 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,771. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

