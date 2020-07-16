Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 100 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 740.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,264,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,849 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $212,135,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,868,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,968,000 after purchasing an additional 443,250 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 5,034.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 415,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,629,000 after buying an additional 407,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $338.47 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $345.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $319.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.28. The stock has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.81.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 264.71%. The company had revenue of $626.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.07, for a total transaction of $3,890,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 810,467 shares in the company, valued at $231,850,294.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.73, for a total value of $4,329,761.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,182 shares of company stock valued at $31,409,008 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.17.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

