Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in CDK Global by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in CDK Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in CDK Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CDK Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 3,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $137,642.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,657 shares in the company, valued at $349,742.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CDK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. CDK Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.80.

NASDAQ:CDK opened at $41.00 on Thursday. CDK Global Inc has a one year low of $29.12 and a one year high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.46.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. CDK Global had a net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 59.38%. The business had revenue of $516.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. CDK Global’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CDK Global Inc will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 19.11%.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

