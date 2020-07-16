Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 300 Shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in ITT by 262.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 36,114 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ITT by 5.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 215.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 43,832 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ITT shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of ITT from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on ITT from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on ITT from $84.00 to $52.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. TheStreet raised ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ITT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.38.

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $59.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.60. ITT Inc has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $75.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.29.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $663.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.89 million. ITT had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ITT Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. ITT’s payout ratio is 17.85%.

In other news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $252,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,153,095.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Farrokh Batliwala sold 2,500 shares of ITT stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

