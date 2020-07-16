Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 90.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 27,327 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 34,975 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

DEI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Douglas Emmett from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on Douglas Emmett from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $29.86 on Thursday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $45.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.40). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 37.55% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In other Douglas Emmett news, Director Christopher H. Anderson purchased 40,000 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,341,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,999,131.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

